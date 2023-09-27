Rezoning requests for new hotels, apartments move forward

Sep. 27—Rezoning requests for a number of proposed developments, including an apartment complex, new hotels and a 70-acre mixed-use development, are moving forward to a final reading.

The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted 7-0 to move along three separate rezoning requests — one for a 66-unit apartment complex on three acres of land at the intersection of South Elizabeth and East Hoffer streets, a $100 million mixed-use development on the property of the former Delco Park and two hotels planned for Faith Road — to a second and final reading.

The City Council will likely give its final vote on the rezonings at its 6 p.m. Oct. 16 meeting. Councilman Roger Stewart, R-district 4, and Tony Stewart, R-at-large, were absent from Monday's meeting.

TWO NEW HOTELS

EdgeRock Development, Holladay Properties and landowners Mark and Steve Bowyer plan on bringing at least one but possibly two new hotels to Kokomo on a 4-acre lot at 1717 Faith Road just south of the Sav-A-Lot grocery store and just north of Full Gospel Tabernacle Apostolic Church.

The Bowyers are requesting a rezoning from R1 very low density residential to C2 medium to large scale general commercial.

Dalton said the first hotel the group is looking to develop is WoodSpring Suites, a hotel chain that caters to extended stays.

According to WoodSpring Suites' website, the hotel's rooms are apartment style and come with a kitchen and several appliances, including a refrigerator and freezer, two burner stovetop, a microwave and a sink. In addition to daily rates, the hotel chain offers discounted weekly and monthly rates.

Kokomo already sees extended stay business travels, but that is expected to increase with the opening of the StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

A second hotel — a Fairfield Inn — is also being proposed for the same property, though Dalton clarified Monday to the City Council that whether or not the second hotel happens will depend on what demand is like after the first hotel opens.

"We're going to start with this hotel (WoodSpring Suites) and get it up as quickly as possible," he said. "Then see how this lot progresses, and if another hotel is warranted, we'll build another hotel, but if not, we'll come back to this body and discuss what other uses we may for the future."

MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

The former Delco Park property, located on East Sycamore Street just east of Indiana 931 and also owned by the Bowyers, is being targeted for a $100 million mixed-use development by EdgeRock Development and Holladay Properties.

Named Mirae Trails, the around 70-acre project includes commercial retail and professional offices, hundreds of apartments and dozens of new townhomes and duplexes. The existing trail and trees will not only be kept but improved upon and turned into a private park, Dalton said.

The development's commercial aspect, located on the west side of the property near Indiana 931, would include space for the existing Body Unlimited Fitness Center, restaurants, office space, possible indoor pickleball courts and 172 "urban style" apartments, meaning they are situated above ground-floor commercial space.

A separate 252-unit market rate apartment complex would be located just to the east and consist of one- to-two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a fitness center, a swimming pool and the nearby trail.

To the east, further along East Sycamore Street, will be single-story duplexes and two-story townhomes. The duplex and townhomes would fill in the undeveloped space around what is currently the Bent Creek neighborhood.

The proposed $100 million development is seeking rezoning and planned unit development (PUD) approval from the Kokomo City Council. The development is one that will take several years to complete, and if it receives its rezoning, it will still need final development plan approval in the future.

"This is not being built just for the Koreans (working at the EV battery plant) that may come to Kokomo and stay in Kokomo," Dalton said Monday. "This is for everybody. We want to make this a fun place to be."

APARTMENT COMPLEX

A currently vacant and blighted property is being targeted for a new apartment complex.

Lafayette-based Lara Cap Group 21 LLC plans on developing a three-story 66-unit "higher end" apartment complex of one and two-bedroom apartments at the intersection of East Hoffer and South Elizabeth streets.

The project is seeking a rezoning change from R1 very low density residential to M3 large scale multifamily residential. If it receives rezoning approval, it will also need to receive a special exception approval from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals because the city of Kokomo's zoning ordinance requires one for any multifamily development with more than 50 apartments.

David Baird, an attorney for the Kokomo law firm Bayliff, Harrigan, Cord, Maugans and Cox, PC and who was representing Lara Cap Group 21 LLC, on Monday said if the project receives rezoning approval but not the special exception, the developer would still go ahead with the apartment complex but at a lower 50-unit number allowed in a M3 zone with a special exception.

In addition, the apartment complex will also need future development plan approval by the Kokomo Plan Commission.

