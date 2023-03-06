Do RFG Holdings' (JSE:RFG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like RFG Holdings (JSE:RFG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide RFG Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is RFG Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that RFG Holdings' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. RFG Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to R7.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for RFG Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are RFG Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own RFG Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold R290m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 9.7% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is RFG Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that RFG Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in RFG Holdings' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for RFG Holdings that you should be aware of.

