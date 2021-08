Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy in 1968 (Getty Images)

The man convicted of assassinating Robert F Kennedy in 1968 will seek parole on Friday – this time without any prosecutors opposing him, The Washington Post has reported.

Sirhan, 77, has been in prison for 53 years, and has sought parole 15 times before. Each time, he was denied.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow