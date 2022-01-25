RFK Jr. Apologizes For Suggesting Anti-Vaxxers Have It Worse Than Anne Frank

RFK Jr. Apologizes For Suggesting Anti-Vaxxers Have It Worse Than Anne Frank
David Moye
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Anne Frank
    German-born diarist and Holocaust victim (1929-1945)
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
    American lawyer and environmental activist

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized after suggesting that today’s anti-vaxxers have it worse than Holocaust victims like Anne Frank.

During an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, D.C., this past weekend, the eldest son of former attorney general Robert F. Kennedy said, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.”

Kennedy’s callous comparison was criticized by many, including the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and his own wife, former “Curb Your Enthusiasm” cast member Cheryl Hines.

As a result, he walked back the Holocaust hot take with a Twitter apology.

Many people weren’t impressed — especially because he’s made similar Holocaust comparisons in the past.

Others noted that the tweet had all the hallmarks of a non-apology apology.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

