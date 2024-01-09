From RFK Jr. to Cornel West: Could third-party presidential candidates tip the 2024 scales?

Third-party candidates have rarely picked up steam in the country’s close to 250-year history – and experts warn that’s not likely to change in 2024.

But a growing group of political figures have either launched or are considering independent White House bids. They could threaten to tip the scales in a potential match-up between likely Democratic nominee President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

Poll after poll has shown voters aren't enthusiastic about a Biden-Trump rematch. Even GOP presidential contender Chris Christie called it a “crappy choice” during a recent campaign stop, telling a crowd of New Hampshire voters they “don’t have an obligation to vote for either of them” if that’s the choice in November.

Candidates outside the Democratic and Republican parties have captured some support from the politically disillusioned in recent months. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll from the end of December showed an unnamed third-party candidate garnering 17% in the 2024 race for the White House.

Well-known figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein declared their candidacies last year, and other names have sprouted up as potential wild cards. These candidates are bound to face an uphill battle qualifying for general election ballots, as every state sets their own requirements. But garnering votes in just a few key swing states could be enough to shift the results of a close November election.

Here’s a look at how declared and potential third-party candidates could shake up the race.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. piques voter interest

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and heir to his family’s political legacy, is perhaps the most popular third-party presidential candidate. He’s also the first to officially qualify to appear on a November ballot, after filing in Utah.

One Monmouth University poll from early December showed 1 in 5 registered voters open to backing Kennedy in a general election match-up that also featured Biden and Trump. The recent Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll found Kennedy garnering 10% support nationally, more than any other third-party candidate listed.

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, suggested Kennedy is most likely to appeal to hesitant Trump-leaning voters “who believe generally in his policies in a conspiratorial kind of way.”

Kennedy has expressed debunked views about vaccines and embraced conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19.

Republican organizers have raised alarm bells about Kennedy’s campaign, with one Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, calling the third-party hopeful someone “who pretends to have conservative values."

Professor of Philosophy and Christian Practice at the Union Theological Seminary Cornel West speaks during a press conference calling for Congress and the US Department of Justice to launch a federal investigation into the hiring and promoting practices of United Airlines at The National Press Club September 15, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

Cornel West’s progressive appeal

A longtime progressive activist and scholar, West ignited some concern among Democrats when he first announced his third-party candidacy in July. West is a widely respected liberal thought leader and was a key surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

As Biden struggles to spark enthusiasm among some key Democratic constituencies, West could threaten to tear crucial voters away from the president if he qualifies to appear on state ballots in November.

Perry said West’s liberal brand could appeal to younger voters and those dissatisfied with Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, pushing for better protections for Palestinian civilians in the conflict.

West, a longtime member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has promised he would call on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israeli forces for potential war crimes. He also widely criticized Israel during a recent campaign stop in Michigan.

While West received just 2% support in the recent Suffolk University/USA TODAY national survey, Perry argued he could emerge as a spoiler candidate if enough progressive voters support him on moral grounds, even if they don’t believe he can win.

Could Jill Stein tip the scales?

Two-time Green Party nominee Jill Stein is throwing her hat into the presidential ring once again, running on a message that the “the political system is broken.”

Stein, who previously ran in 2012 and 2016, has drawn backlash from Democrats who argue she cost Hillary Clinton the presidency in 2016. During that election, the environmental activist won more votes than Trump’s margin of victory in three swing states – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Political analysts have also argued that Stein drew crucial votes from Clinton, receiving 1% support nationally during the election.

Stein hasn’t achieved ballot access in any states so far in 2024, though the deadlines for doing so are still months away. The Suffolk/USA TODAY poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted at the end of December found Stein garnering 1.3% support.

No labels mulls consensus ticket

The bipartisan group No Labels, a centrist nonprofit organization, has floated adding a bipartisan ticket to the ballot in all 50 states in 2024.

The group, founded by former Democratic fundraiser Nancy Jacobson and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, has secured ballot access in a dozen states and is operating in an additional 15 where it has either filed or is working to get the necessary support. The group isn't expected to launch an official ticket for months, and organizers have said they'll only do so if Trump and Biden were the nominees for each of their parties.

Democrats have often called out the group, with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly describing it as “perilous to our democracy.”

No Labels has fought back against those claims – arguing that it wouldn't launch a ticket it believed it wouldn't win.

“This whole thing with the spoiler – it's a little bit of a chicken and egg question,” Ryan Clancy, chief strategist for the group, told USA TODAY. “What if there was a ticket that wasn't polling at 8% or 5%, but was polling at 30%? When that tipping point comes where people think this is real and this could happen, we don't think they'll just go and vote for one of the major party nominees. But they’ve got to think it's real.”

But the group has signaled that it hears its critics' arguments. Lieberman recently suggested during an interview on SiriusXM that the group may scrap the unity ticket effort if it would help Trump.

"No Labels doesn't want to do anything in this campaign that will make the Trump reelection more possible," Lieberman said on "The Julie Mason Show." "We're not happy with the Trump-Biden choice, but I think Trump really is a threat to the country, and I think Biden is not."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks to a colleague just outside the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Joe Manchin contemplates a run

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s name surfaced as a potential option for the unity ticket after he announced he would not seek reelection for his West Virginia seat in 2024.

And so far, Manchin hasn’t ruled out a presidential run, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker last month that he was “absolutely” considering a White House bid.

“Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," the centrist said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle.”

Manchin is kicking off what he's calling a national listening tour in New Hampshire next week in an effort to mobilize people who feel they don’t belong to either political party, a group he dubs the “moderate middle.”

The effort is not affiliated with No Labels, but Manchin has worked closely with the group in the past.

Clancy said that No Labels is not in talks with Manchin at the moment and “nobody's got an inside track on the nomination” in response to the speculation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cornel West, RFK Jr.: Could third-party candidates tip 2024 scales?