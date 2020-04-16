RFPIO Recognized Among Best Software Products for 2020

Positive user reviews power RFPIO to high ranking in latest G2 report

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO today announced that it has been recognized by users as one of the best software products of 2020. G2's Best Software Product Awards rank companies and their products based on actual reviews from real users. Companies who make the list have shown commitment and value to their customers' success based on verified reviews.

RFPIO is the leading cloud-based RFP (Request for Proposal) response software and the industry's first artificial intelligence enabled solution for companies around the world

"Even with more than 80,000 users, we continue to focus on building strong relationships with our customer base, and we are encouraged that they are willing to share their experience with others on platforms like G2.com," said Ganesh Sankar, CEO of RFPIO. "Feedback from customers informs the features we build and prioritize and helps us identify areas for future enhancements. I know customer reviews take time and am grateful to everyone who provides input."

User reviews earned RFPIO recognition in five categories: Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Products for Enterprise, Highest Satisfaction, Best Products for Sales, and Fastest Growing Products.

G2 curates these lists based on data from over one million verified customer reviews, written and published between January 1, 2019 and March 3, 2020. The Best Software Product Awards cover more than 77,000 software products and all reviews were vetted by G2's staff to ensure legitimacy.

RFPIO's recent user reviews rate the software five out of five stars, giving the software above-average ratings for ease of use, quality of support, and ease of setup. Here are some recent comments from customers on G2 Crowd:

"RFPIO has proven to be an incredibly valuable tool for our proposal team," said Marc, a proposal writer at a mid-market sized organization. "There is nothing I would say I have discovered about RFPIO that I dislike."

"Best search algorithm and a commendable repository to store documents and responses," wrote an associate at an enterprise organization. "Using the keywords and searching for the relevant answer was never so easy."

"Great Product, Content Manager's Dream," is how Ben, a content manager at an enterprise organization describes RFPIO. "RFPIO has greatly enhanced our content management process and helped us be much faster in completing our RFP responses... It's completely changed the way our team works for the better and it's hard to imagine going back."

Read more accounts from RFPIO users (or leave a review of your own) on G2's RFPIO review page, https://www.g2.com/products/rfpio/reviews . To view the entire list of Best Software Products for 2020, visit https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/top-products .

Criteria: G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. A unique algorithm (v3.0) is applied to this data to calculate Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real-time. More details are available here .

About RFPIO

RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform, the industry's first AI-enabled solution, is trusted by companies around the world and across industries to facilitate a more efficient RFx response process. The solution's dynamic answer library provides centralized content and a collaboration hub. Robust, bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect instantly to people and content. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes RFP response efficient and effective. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

