RG&E mobilizes crews as Rochester braces for high winds and power outage threats

With a powerful windstorm bearing down on the Rochester region, RG&E announced plans to prepare itself for impacts from possible power outages.

The forecast, which includes a high wind warning through 4 a.m. Wednesday due to anticipated wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, prompted the utility company to pre-stage 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews across their service area, according to a statement. Winds are expected to peak between 6 p.m. and midnight.

RG&E shared safety tips for customers in case of severe weather:

Be prepared by having battery-operated flashlights and radios, drinking water and non-perishable foods, and vehicle fuel.

Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report them by calling RG&E at (800) 743-1701.

Use the RG&E website or mobile app to report outages and receive information on outages in the area. Customers can also receive outage alerts through their cell phone if they have not opted out of alerts.

Severe weather safety for Rochester NY

In the high wind warning from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the agency warns of damaging winds blowing down trees and power lines, with expected widespread power outages.

Some safety tips from the Weather Service include:

Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, power lines and the side of the road

Stay inside in a sturdy structure, if possible, and remain in the lower levels of the home, preferably in an interior room and avoid windows

Use caution when driving; travel will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles. Hold the steering wheel with both hands and slow down.

Hochul details statewide response

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned of the possibility of power outages due to gale-force winds, along with significant precipitation expected in areas like the Capital region, Hudson Valley and North Country, in a statement Monday.

“I have directed State agencies to monitor the storm closely as it unfolds, and they are prepared to work with our local partners as needed,” Hochul said. “I ask all New Yorkers to please take caution and keep track of weather and travel information in your area.”

Residents can receive emergency alerts via NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, which is a free service providing critical updates to their cell phone or computer.

Hochul said utility companies regulated by the state Department of Public Service will have about 8,300 workers across the state to assist with down power lines. Utility service interruption information can be found online at dps.ny.gov/utlity-service-interruptions.

