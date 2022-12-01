RG3 believes Ravens are reluctant to pay Lamar Jackson because of history with Joe Flacco

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4. Ole Miss had its first 10-win regular season in 2021 and is headed to a bowl game for the third straight year.