RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.1975

RGC Resources, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGCO) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.1975 on 1st of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for RGC Resources

RGC Resources Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, RGC Resources is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 35.4%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

RGC Resources Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.467 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.79. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. RGC Resources' EPS has fallen by approximately 35% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 17% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Story continues

RGC Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think RGC Resources is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for RGC Resources (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here