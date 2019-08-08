RGC Resources (RGCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

John DOrazio

Good morning. I'm John D'Orazio, president and CEO of RGC Resources. Welcome, and thank you for joining us as we discuss RGC Resources third-quarter 2019 results. First, I'd like to go over a few administrative items.

[Operator instructions] After the presentation is completed, we will take questions. The link to today's presentation is available on the Investor & Financial Information page of our website at www.rgcresources.com. We begin the presentation with a quick reminder on forward-looking statements as shown on Slide 1. Moving on to Slide 2.





Today, we plan to review key operational and financial highlights, our outlook for the remainder of 2019 and end with Q&A. As shown on Slide 3, the results for this quarter were on par with prior year. Third-quarter 2019 earnings per share are $0.14, which matches our third-quarter 2018 results. Further details of our financial results will be discussed later in the presentation.

As Slide 4 highlights, we invested $5.6 million in a regulated utility in the third quarter, a 20% decrease over the same period last year. We spent approximately $2.8 million on infrastructure replacement, $1.3 million on customer growth and $1.5 million on our capital needs. The quarter-to-quarter change was primarily due to timing of several 2018 customer growth and system expansion projects, net a nearly $1 million or 47% increase in, say, infrastructure replacement program expenditures in 2019. As shown on Slide 5, our year-to-date capital spending decreased approximately $800,000 over the same period in 2018 primarily due to several system expansion projects that occurred in the third quarter of 2018.

For Slide 6, we continue to experience steady customer growth. We added another 124 customers during the third quarter, bringing year-to-date customer additions to 516, a 5.5% increase over 2018 additions. As noted on Slide 7, total volumes for the third-quarter 2019 decreased as compared to the prior year. This was due to a 42% warmer weather compared to the same period in 2018.

Commercial volumes decreased slightly, while industrial volumes were flat period over period. Over on Slide 8, despite 4% warmer weather, year-to-date volumes remained flat compared to the prior year with only a 1% decrease. Commercial and industrial volumes followed the same trend as total volumes. Now I'd like to introduce Paul Nester, chief financial officer, to review our financial results.

Paul Nester -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, John. For those of you following along via the webcast, we are on Slide 9. We will begin by reviewing the details of the third quarter. Operating income was approximately $1.6 million.

During the third quarter, we accrued a rate refund reserve based on the most recent staff report in our rate case. This, combined with lower delivered volumes, offset the effects of the rate increase during the quarter. Operating expenses remained flat. Equity earnings in our Mountain Valley pipeline investment increased over $770,000 due to continued construction.

This is an increase of $532,000 over the prior year's same quarter. Interest expense increased due to increased borrowings related to the Mountain Valley pipeline, as well as the March long-term debt placement by Roanoke Gas. Let's review our nine-month results. Operating income increased 5% to approximately $11.1 million primarily due to the revenue lift from the rate case, offsetting higher depreciation and other increases in various operating and maintenance expenses.

Equity earnings in the MVP investment increased to approximately $2 million related to continued pipeline construction. Other income increased by approximately $150,000 primarily due to the impact of revenue-sharing. Net income increased over $1.6 million or 25% compared to the first nine months of the prior year. Trailing 12 net income increased over $2.1 million or 32%.

The trailing 12 results are impacted by the same drivers as the quarter and year-to-date periods. John will now discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2019.

John DOrazio

Thank you, Paul. Now let's review our capital expenditure projections. In fiscal 2019, we are on track to invest approximately $46 million. As highlighted on Slide 10, $22 million will be invested in a regulated utility with a focus on infrastructure replacement and customer growth.