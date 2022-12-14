RHÖN-KLINIKUM (ETR:RHK) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think RHÖN-KLINIKUM (ETR:RHK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for RHÖN-KLINIKUM, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = €31m ÷ (€1.7b - €285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, RHÖN-KLINIKUM has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 5.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for RHÖN-KLINIKUM

roce

In the above chart we have measured RHÖN-KLINIKUM's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is RHÖN-KLINIKUM's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at RHÖN-KLINIKUM doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.2% from 3.9% five years ago. However it looks like RHÖN-KLINIKUM might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On RHÖN-KLINIKUM's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that RHÖN-KLINIKUM is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 47% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

While RHÖN-KLINIKUM doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here