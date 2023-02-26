Is RH PetroGas Limited's (SGX:T13) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

RH PetroGas (SGX:T13) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study RH PetroGas' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RH PetroGas is:

53% = US$25m ÷ US$47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.53 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

RH PetroGas' Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that RH PetroGas has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 22% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 40% net income growth seen by RH PetroGas over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing RH PetroGas' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 40% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RH PetroGas fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is RH PetroGas Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that RH PetroGas doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that RH PetroGas' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for RH PetroGas by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

