Rhea County woman who scalded toddler's feet gets 20-year prison sentence

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·2 min read

Oct. 14—A Rhea County, Tennessee, woman charged in 2019 for burning a toddler's feet with scalding water as discipline was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday on a guilty plea to aggravated child abuse.

Jennifer E. Vaughn, 54, was charged Aug. 19, 2019, with aggravated child abuse. Then she was charged with aggravated child neglect in October 2019, as part of the same investigation.

In Wednesday's plea in Rhea County Circuit Court, Vaughn was sentenced to 20 years without parole, according to 12th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney David Shinn, who prosecuted the case.

The charges were leveled against Vaughn after a 2-and-a-half-year-old girl showed up at Children's Hospital Erlanger with "sock burns" that left her requiring numerous skin grafts, Rhea County Sheriff's Office Detective Rocky Potter said at the time of Vaughn's arrest in 2019. Authorities said the burns are so named because of their location.

In 2019, Potter described the toddler's injuries as "just unreal" and said the child's mother, who is not Vaughn, found her daughter "with the skin all blistered and bubbled up on her feet and ankles."

Vaughn, a relative of the victim, was represented by 12th Judicial District Public Defender Jeff Harmon.

"It was a tough case that was resolved to the satisfaction of both sides," Harmon said. "This is listed as a violent 100% sentence, but a person on a 100% sentence can earn up to 15% [off the sentence] for good behavior."

The little girl, now 4 and living with relatives, has significant scarring but is walking with ongoing problems stemming from painful nerve damage to her feet and "still deals with emotional trauma from the abuse," Shinn said.

Contact Ben Benton at bbenton@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6569. Follow him on Twitter @BenBenton.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge accepts guilty plea of Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal

    A U.S. military judge on Thursday accepted the guilty plea of a Marine who publicly criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reports.The latest: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is slated to be sentenced this afternoon, where he faces the possibility of a letter of reprimand and forfeiture of two-thirds of one month’s pay for a year, according to Task & Purpose. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a legal document accepted by the judge Thursday, Sche

  • Israeli troops kill Palestinian throwing fire-bomb, military says

    Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who was throwing fire-bombs at cars near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the military said. The Palestinian liaison office confirmed the man was killed and that another Palestinian was arrested by the troops. The military wrote on Twitter that the two suspects hurled a fire-bomb at a road leading to an Israeli settlement bloc near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, endangering drivers.

  • Body found on Blue Ridge Parkway was homicide, park says. Victim was Rhode Island man

    The body was found Saturday by a park visitor.

  • Miami woman charged with leaving toddler at hospital

    A woman who told authorities she left her toddler with a stranger at a Miami hospital to keep her off the streets has been arrested on a child abandonment charge, police said.

  • Father charged after toddler fatally shot mother during Zoom call

    Police said the gun had been kept loaded in a children's backpack on the floor of the couple's room.

  • U.S. working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine -State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has no plans to resume military-led evacuation flights from Afghanistan, but is working to ensure that the existing charter flights become more frequent, the State Department said on Thursday. "The idea that we're restarting evacuation flights, à la what we had prior to Aug. 31, is not accurate," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Washington would restart evacuation flights before the end of the year, citing an unidentified State Department official.

  • Your Butt Will Be 2 Inches Higher (And Rock Solid!) After This Glute-Blasting Workout

    Use these butt-lifting exercises and tips for how to turn them into the best butt lifting workout organized by certified trainers to sculpt the glutes at home.

  • Gabby Petito Sleuth Forum Tears Itself Apart Over Cringeworthy ‘Awards’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Instagram/RedditThe mysterious disappearance and death of “van-lifer” Gabby Petito has garnered an outsized amount of media attention, which has itself generated its own intense debate.Petito, 22, was strangled to death while road tripping across the U.S. with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. After returning to Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito, Laundrie himself went missing shortly after being named a person of interest in the case. He h

  • Man filming upskirt video unwittingly stood in front of off-duty police officer

    A man who filmed up the skirt of two female teenagers on an ascending escalator had no idea that he was standing right in front of an off-duty police officer while doing it.

  • Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime

    A Black father of five was gunned down in an unprovoked attack in Stockton, Calif., in what investigators are saying […] The post Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Here is The Star’s past reporting on former Kansas City, Kansas cop Roger Golubski

    Federal prosecutors in Kansas have initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Roger Golubski, a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective, CNN reported.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Plans to Hold Steve Bannon in Criminal Contempt

    REUTERSSteve Bannon, once Donald Trump’s right-hand man and now still loyally building support for the former president, could soon face charges for ignoring a subpoena demanding he appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.Last week, Bannon’s lawyer informed the special congressional committee that the right-wing media figure would defy the subpoena, citing Trump’s “executive privilege”—despite the obvious fact that Trump is no longer a s

  • The crazy story behind a rickety Boeing 720 parked at an Indian airport for 24 years

    “A normal dad might have an old muscle car he tinkers with on the weekend, but my dad had a Boeing 720.” Twitter user Chris Croy, quoted above, is stuck somewhere midway. In a Twitter thread posted on Oct. 12, Croy, based in St Louis, Missouri, narrated his version of what happened, based on “news reports, public records, or my mom.”

  • Woman enters plea for child neglect resulting in son's death

    A Wisconsin woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months.

  • Kara Robinson recalls how she escaped from a serial killer in doc: ‘I was not going to be his intended victim'

    Kara Robinson opened up on how she managed to escape from serial killer Richard Evonitz as a teen in South Carolina.

  • Coast Guard: Wreck found in Atlantic is storied cutter Bear

    The wreck of a storied military ship that served in two World Wars, performed patrols in waters off Alaska for decades, and at one point was captained by the first Black man to command a U.S. government vessel has been found, the Coast Guard said Thursday. A wreck thought to be the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear, which sank in 1963 about 260 miles east of Boston as it was being towed to Philadelphia, where it was going to be converted into a floating restaurant, was located in 2019. “At the time of the loss of Bear, it was already recognized as a historic ship," said Joe Hoyt, of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...