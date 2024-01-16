Rhea Lana’s upscale children’s consignment event coming to Victorville

Local business owners Jessica Crouch, and her parents, Kevin and Lisa Merrill, will bring their Rhea Lana’s of the High Desert children’s consignment event to Victorville in February.

Rhea Lana’s, a children's consignment franchise, is set to host a pop-up consignment event in the High Desert.

The pop-up events are designed for parents looking to sell and purchase high quality children’s items.

Jessica Crouch and her parents, Kevin and Lisa Merrill, are the masterminds of the local franchise. Crouch, a native of Arkansas, moved to the High Desert nearly four years ago.

“It’s going to be an amazing shopping experience where moms can find high-quality kids clothing, toys, and accessories at great prices,” said Crouch, a mother of four children.

Crouch said the company’s mission statement is to serve with love and integrity, families everywhere with inviting, excellent and valuable children's consignment events.

The Victorville consignment event is scheduled for Feb. 18-21.

Bringing ‘light and hope’

Crouch said she tinkered with the idea of starting a Rhea Lana’s just before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“Early last year, I was speaking with a neighbor who needed to offload some children’s items, and I was reinvigorated with the idea to start a Rhea Lana’s,” Crouch said. “Well, it’s 2024 and we’re finally doing it.”

Crouch’s parents, full-time RVers, who are invested in Rhea Lana’s, offered to partner with their daughter to get the business started.

“My parents were in business for over 35 years, operating a vehicle repair shop,” Crouch said. “They won a Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics and so did Rhea Lana’s so that meant the world to them.”

Crouch said she wanted to bring the event to the High Desert because it's often an "overlooked" area.

"As someone who planted roots here, I think we deserve something special," she said. "I’m hoping that Rhea Lana’s will be an opportunity for us to bring light and hope to our community.”

The consignment event will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center at 12603 Mariposa Road in Victorville. Details for new consignors and about a private ticketed presale event can be found by visiting Rhea Lana's of The High Desert on Facebook.

For more information, visit highdesert.rhealana.com or search Rhea Lana's of The High Desert on Facebook.

