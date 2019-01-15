Should Rheinmetall AG’s (FRA:RHM) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll look at Rheinmetall AG (FRA:RHM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rheinmetall:

0.11 = €384m ÷ (€6.4b – €2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Rheinmetall has an ROCE of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Rheinmetall

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Rheinmetall’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Rheinmetall’s ROCE is around the 9.5% average reported by the Industrials industry. Separate from Rheinmetall’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

As we can see, Rheinmetall currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 6.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

DB:RHM Last Perf January 15th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Rheinmetall’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Rheinmetall has total assets of €6.4b and current liabilities of €2.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. Rheinmetall has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Rheinmetall’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.