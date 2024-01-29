Rheinmetall to build ammunition plant to supply Ukraine

German defence concern Rheinmetall is to build a new ammunition plant to cover the needs of the armed forces of Germany and Ukraine.

Source: Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, cited by Bild

Papperger said the German federal government and the arms industry work together productively.

"A lot has changed for the better in the field of military procurement. Last year, Rheinmetall alone received orders or framework agreements from the German government totalling more than €10 billion for both the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. This amount will increase to at least €15 billion this year," Papperger said.

"The pace is fast: what would have taken ten years in the past is now being completed in a few months. Now we will build a new ammunition factory in Germany in record time to create strategic supply security," the Rheinmetall CEO added.

Background:

German arms concern Rheinmetall plans to start producing the first Fuchs and Lynx armoured vehicles in Ukraine in 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!