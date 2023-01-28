Rheinmetall eyes boost in munitions output, HIMARS production in Germany - CEO

2
Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen
·4 min read

By Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German arms-maker Rheinmetall is ready to greatly boost the output of tank and artillery munitions to satisfy strong demand in Ukraine and the West, and may start producing HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in Germany, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters.

He spoke days before Germany's defence industry bosses are due to meet new defence minister Boris Pistorius for the first time, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

With the meeting, Pistorius aims to kick off talks on how to speed up weapons procurement and boost ammunitions supplies in the long term after almost a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted the German military's stocks.

Rheinmetall makes a range of defence products but is probably most famous for manufacturing the 120mm gun of the Leopard 2 tank.

"We can produce 240,000 rounds of tank ammunition (120mm) per year, which is more than the entire world needs," Papperger said in an interview with Reuters interview.

The capacity for the production of 155mm artillery rounds can be ramped up to 450,000 to 500,000 per year, he added, which would make Rheinmetall the biggest producer for both kinds of ammunition.

In 2022, Rheinmetall made some 60,000 to 70,000 rounds each of tank and artillery shells, according to Papperger, who said production could be boosted immediately.

Demand for these munitions has soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, not only due to their massive use on the battlefield but also as Western militaries backfill their own stocks, bracing for what they see as a heightened threat from Moscow.

Papperger said a new production line for medium calibre ammunition, used by German-built Gepard anti-aircraft tanks in Ukraine for example, would go live by mid-year.

Germany has been trying for months to find new munitions for the Gepard that its own military had decomissioned in 2010.

HIMARS PRODUCTION LINE IN GERMANY?

At the same time, Rheinmetall is in talks with Lockheed Martin, the U.S. company manufacturing the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) multiple rocket launchers in heavy use with Ukrainian troops, Papperger said.

"At the Munich Security Conference, we aim to strike an agreement with Lockheed Martin to kick off a HIMARS production (in Germany)," he said, referring to an annual gathering of political and defence leaders in mid-February.

"We have the technology for the production of the warheads as well as for the rocket motors - and we have the trucks to mount the launchers upon," Papperger said, adding a deal may prompt investments of several hundred million euros of which Rheinmetall would finance a major part.

Rheinmetall also eyes the operation of a new powder plant, possibly in the eastern German state of Saxony, but the investment of 700 to 800 million euros would have to be footed by the government in Berlin, he said.

"The state has to invest, and we contribute our technological know-how. In return, the state gets a share of the plant and the profits it makes," Papperger suggested.

"This is an investment that is not feasible for the industry on its own. It is an investment into national security, and therefore we need the federal state," he said.

The plant is needed as shortages in the production of special powders could turn out to be a bottleneck, hampering efforts to boost the output of tank and artillery shells, he noted.

A few days before the meeting with the new defence minister, Papperger pushed for an increase of Germany's defence budget.

"The 51 billion euros in the defence budget will not suffice to purchase everything that is needed. And the money in the 100 billion euro special funds has already been earmarked - and partially been eaten up by inflation," he said.

"100 billion euros sounds like an giant sum but we would actually need a 300 billion euro package to order everything that's needed," he added, noting that the 100 billion special fund does not include ammunitions purchases.

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany was 20 billion euros short of reaching NATO's target for ammunitions stockpiling, according to a defence source.

To plug the munitions gap alone, Papperger estimates the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) would need to invest three to four billion euros per year.

In the talks with the minister, the defence boss hopes for a turn towards a more sustainable long-term planning in German procurement, stretching several years into the future, as the industry needed to be able to make its arrangements in time.

"What we are doing at the moment is actually war stocking: Last year, we prefinanced 600 to 700 euros for goods," Papperger said. "We must move away from this crisis management - it is crisis management when you buy (raw materials and other things) without having a contract - and get into a regular routine."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry signs 16 contracts with Ukrainian drone manufacturers

    The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has signed 16 state contracts with Ukrainian drone manufacturers recently. Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: The ministry announced a joint meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff, as well as Ukrainian developers and UAV manufacturers, on Saturday, 28 January.

  • Ukraine seeks first batch of 24 fighter jets from international allies

    Ukraine intends to receive two fighter squadrons of 12 combat aircraft each from its international allies in the first aid package. Sources: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in a commentary for El Pais news outlet; European Pravda Details: Ukraine's priority is to acquire American F-16s, although Kyiv is considering French Rafale and Swedish Gripen as well.

  • Ukraine: 'Fast-track' talks underway for missiles, planes

    Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility of equipping the invaded country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide said Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine’s supporters in the West “understand how the war is developing” and the need to supply planes capable of providing cover for the armored fighting vehicles that the United States and Germany pledged at the beginning of the month.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says 14 Killed in Eastern Hospital Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarAmericans Fall Behind on Car Payments at Higher Rate Than in 2009Adani Faces One of Worst Billionaire Wipeouts With Empire Under SiegeWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedUkraine’s president slammed a plan by the International Olympics Committee to consider allowing Russian and Belarusian ath

  • Hundreds of armored vehicles are now heading to Ukraine to help fight off a looming Russian 'onslaught,' US officials say

    "The combination of armor, mobility, and firepower that tanks provide is still important in ground warfare," one expert said.

  • Spain to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in spring

    Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles said that the Leopard 2 tanks Spain has committed to sending to Ukraine will arrive in Ukraine in spring. Source: Margarita Robles in RTVE Details: Robles explained that the tanks to be sent will be the Leopard 2 A4 tanks currently in disuse at the Zaragoza base.

  • Ukraine only negotiating about fighter jet deliveries, explains Air Force

    Ukraine is still in negotiations with partner nations on the supply of modern fighter jets to the country’s Air Force, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat explained in a comment to Ukrainian news outlet Babel on Jan. 28.

  • Ukraine needs 300-500 tanks for counteroffensive, Zelenskyy says

    Ukraine would need between 300 and 500 tanks for a major counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with UK TV channel Sky News, published on Jan. 25.

  • Russia launches wave of missiles in Ukraine

    The Kremlin launched around 80 missiles and lethal Iranian drones a day after the U.S. and its allies pledged to deliver tanks to Ukraine.

  • Anti-drone systems protecting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, minister says

    "Shahed Hunters" are already protecting energy facilities from Russian drones in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Telegram on Jan. 27.

  • Russians involve aviation more and more frequently General Staff report

    The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces notes the increasing activity of Russian combat aviation on all fronts. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Telegram Details: The report says that the Russian occupiers performed 24 air strikes and seven missile strikes during the day.

  • US not to have time to hand over Abrams to Ukraine before spring offensive

    The United States of America will not have time to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine before the expected spring offensive of the defence forces. Source: US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland at a hearing in the Senate on 26 January; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster Quote: "Abrams, as you know, are very complicated tanks, they require serious training.

  • One more country joins Crimean Platform: now there are more than 60 states

    Costa Rica has joined the Crimean Platform negotiation space for liberation of the peninsula. Source: Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, on Facebook Details: According to Dzhaparova, this unique format now brings together more than 60 states and international organisations from Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

  • U.S. government quietly hikes illegal immigration projections by 175%. What does that mean for workers?

    The boost in unlawful immigration is also likely to be slightly positive for the beleaguered Social Security trust fund.

  • Sweden tells citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey after Koran burning

    Sweden's foreign ministry on Saturday warned Swedes in Turkey to avoid crowds and demonstrations following protests there over the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Stockholm last week. Last week Turkey suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO after the protest at which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia claims breakthrough toward Vuhledar, Ukraine says Moscow ‘exaggerating’

    Key developments on Jan.

  • Defense & National Security — Fighter jets to follow tanks to Ukraine?

    Ukraine’s breakthrough in securing heavy tanks from the U.S. and Germany has ignited talk about sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to defend the nation’s skies. We’ll share what Ukraine is saying and the Western response, plus details on a busted murder-for-hire plot allegedly sponsored by Iran that targeted a U.S. journalist. This is Defense…

  • Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO

    German arms maker Rheinmetall had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview. "We are approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, and I expect to see an order backlog of 40 billion euros next year," said the CEO of the company, which sells a whole range of defence products but is probably most famous for supplying the 120mm gun of the Leopard 2 tank. Papperger said he expected to see at least 15% to 20% growth in Rheinmetall's defence division over the coming years, with the civilian business likely to account for only 20% of sales in 2025.

  • U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in October to companies based in the two allied nations, including ASML Holding NV, Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, the report said. Officials from the Netherlands and Japan were in Washington discussing a wide range of issues in talks led by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

  • Way-too-early Penn State football 2023 offensive depth chart

    Let's take a way-too-early look at the possible Penn State offense depth chart in 2023.