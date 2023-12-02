Rheinmetall plans to start producing its armoured vehicles in Ukraine in 2024

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has plans to start producing the Fuchs and Lynx armoured vehicles in Ukraine next year.

Source: Reuters

Details: Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger stated that the company anticipates signing an agreement with Ukraine to produce Fuchs armoured personnel carriers and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by early next year.

"After the contract is signed, we want to have finished the first (Fuchs) within six-seven months, and the first Lynx within 12-13 months," Papperger said.

The report notes that Ukraine relies heavily on financial and military support from the West, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in weaponry since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Moreover, Ukrainian officials hope cooperation with Western arms manufacturers will help revive the domestic defence industry.

Background: A joint venture between the German Rheinmetall Group and the Joint Stock Company Ukrainian Defence Industry has been registered in Ukraine.

