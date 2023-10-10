Rheinmetall to produce 150,000 shells for Ukraine

On Tuesday 10 October, the German arms concern Rheinmetall announced another order from the German Armed Forces for the supply of more than 150,000 artillery shells intended for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Rheinmetall website

Details: The order is the third within the framework agreement for the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition, which Rheinmetall concluded in July. The agreement, which will be valid until 2029, provides for supplies worth about EUR 1.2 billion.

In accordance with the current order, Rheinmetall must supply more than 100,000 155-mm shells, as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive fragmentation shells.

Quote: "Although the customer is the German government, all the ammunition is earmarked for Ukraine," the concern clarifies, and adds that the first "tens of thousands" of shells will be manufactured by the end of this year, and the rest in 2024.

The cost of the order was not disclosed, but Rheinmetall says that the figure is "in the mid-three-digit million-euro range"

Last week, the German arms company received a large order for the supply of artillery ammunition after the second tender within the framework of a contract with the German government.

Prior to that, it was reported that the company had received permission from the German Federal Antimonopoly Office to set up a joint venture with the Ukrainian Defence Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!