Rheinmetall ‘ready to send 139 Leopard tanks’ to Ukrainian army

22
·1 min read
Tank Leopard 2
Tank Leopard 2

Read also: Why we need Leopard 2A5 tanks

In particular, the enterprise is ready to ship 29 Leopard 2A4 tanks intended for a "chain swap" in April-May this year. Under the “chain swap” deal, Germany would supply Leopard tanks to countries that handed over their old Soviet-designed tanks to Ukraine.

The German defense company said it would take almost a year to repair 22 more Leopards of the same type, and they could be handed over only in late 2023 or early 2024.

Rheinmetall also said that it could transfer another 88 older Leopards, but their condition is currently unknown.

At the “Ramstein format” summit on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s military allies failed to agree to supply Leopards to Ukraine, with the German government in particular foot-dragging on taking a decision.

Some of Ukraine’s partner states have expressed their readiness to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks, but are waiting for Berlin's permission to re-export them tanks.

On Jan. 23, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said that Berlin continues to discuss the possibility of transferring main battle tanks to Ukraine, but has to take into account the opinions of the German public.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Poland could send Ukraine Leopard tanks - Polish PM

    STORY: The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany last week to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breathe new momentum into its fight against Russian forces.Poland is pushing for countries who have German-made Leopards to send them to Ukraine, even if Germany does not want to join them.Morawiecki said it made sense to keep up the pressure on Germany to change course, pointing to comments by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday (January 22) saying Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

  • Leopard tank maker Rheinmetall expects busy year

    STORY: It’s the company that makes the Leopard 2 tanks so badly wanted by Ukraine. Now Germany’s Rheinmetall is expecting a busy year or two. It expects sales to go as high as $13 billion by 2025. That’s about a billion higher than an earlier target range. The numbers came in an interview with Chief Executive Armin Papperger by German magazine Stern. In it he said Rheinmetall is targeting a 10% profit margin on the Leopard tanks. Earlier, the firm also detailed how many tanks it could deliver. A spokesperson told media group RND it could supply 139 if required. That would include 29 of the 2A4 model by April or May, and a further 22 of the same version by late this year or early next. Rheinmetall could also supply 88 of the older Leopard 1 model, but didn’t say by when. Germany is under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies to supply the tanks. Even if they are second-hand ones coming from a third country, the German-made products would require an export license from Berlin. But German policymakers are wary about approving such supplies, with some fearing they could spark Russian escalation. Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday (January 24) that it had now asked Germany for permission to re-export some of its tanks.

  • Ukrainian defenders kill about 690 occupiers and destroy 4 helicopters and 2 aircraft in a day

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed about 690 Russian soldiers and destroyed four Russian helicopters, two aircraft, three UAVs and two tanks on Monday, 23 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.

  • Germany would not block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months - but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so. Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France's LCI TV: "For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way."

  • Finland Floats Solo NATO Entry After Erdogan Rejects Sweden

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland for the first time opened the door to potentially decoupling its NATO application from that of Sweden, after its neighbor encountered fresh resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happening With the Price of Eggs?Blizzard Manager Departs In Protest

  • Russia's military reforms respond to NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of general staff

    Russia's new military reforms respond to possible NATO expansion and the use of Kyiv by the "collective West" to wage a hybrid war against Russia, the newly appointed general in charge of Russia's military operations in Ukraine said. Valery Gerasimov, in his first public comments since his Jan. 11 appointment to the role, admitted also to problems with the mobilisation of troops, after public criticism forced President Vladimir Putin to reprimand the military.

  • Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks; Kyiv targets graft

    Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday that Berlin, which builds the tanks, wouldn’t seek to stop Poland from providing the high-tech armor to Kyiv.

  • Gerasimov fires key general in attempt to bolster his personal authority — UK intelligence

    Russian Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky has probably been dismissed as one of the key operational commanders of Russia’s invasion forces in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry reported on Twitter on Jan. 24.

  • FBI: North Korean Hackers Behind $100 Million Horizon Bridge Theft

    A pair of North Korean hacker groups were behind the June theft of $100 million in crypto assets from Horizon Bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a Monday statement.

  • Ukraine purges officials and governors in biggest shakeup of war

    Ukraine dismissed the governors of five battlefield provinces and an array of other senior officials on Tuesday in the biggest shakeup of its wartime leadership since Russia's invasion last year. Separately on Tuesday, a long-awaited decision on whether allies could send German-made heavy tanks to Ukraine finally reached Berlin, after Poland said it had formally sent its request. Among more than a dozen senior Ukrainian officials who resigned or were dismissed on Tuesday were the governors of the Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

  • Require critical race theory if what conservatives say is true. Democrats are real weirdoes

    Letters to the Editor

  • Ukraine’s ambitions in Crimea limited by US hesitance to supply heavy arms

    Ukraine’s intentions to launch a renewed counteroffensive against Russia that includes the goal of retaking Crimea will depend on whether the U.S. and other Western allies overcome their hesitancy about supplying heavy arms to Kyiv. The impasse between the U.S. and Germany over sending tanks to Ukraine has highlighted the conundrum, but Kyiv will also…

  • How a Prominent Russian Oligarch Helped Start America’s Cannabis Industry

    Roman Abramovich placed a big, early bet on Curaleaf Holdings, now the world’s biggest legal cannabis company. Why Massachusetts regulators are investigating.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • In Novgorod Oblast, another air defense system seen deployed near a Putin residence

    A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed in the village of Yashcherovo, Novgorod Oblast, Russia, six kilometers from one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Jan. 23.

  • Intelligence reveals how many high-precision missiles Russia has left

    Russia has about 550 high-precision missiles left, or about 20% of the number it had before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman Vadym Skybytskyi said in an interview with news website Delfi on Jan. 20.

  • A new image of propaganda. Three aspects after Medvedev's statement about nuclear war

    In particular, Medvedev said something like "losing the war" is impossible for a nuclear power, because it would mean a state of nuclear war.

  • Shootout at Oakland gas station kills 1, wounds 7

    The gunfire was the second mass shooting in the Bay Area on Monday alone and third in California in as many days.

  • Russia changes senior military commanders – again

    Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu has changed the commanders of Russia’s Western and Southern military districts, Russian news outlet RBC reported on Jan. 23.

  • Treasury yields dip as traders price in 100% probability of Fed hiking by 25 basis points next week

    Investors have become increasingly certain of late that the Federal Reserve will ease its pace of rate rises as signs emerge the U.S. economy is slowing.