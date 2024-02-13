Rheinmetall: Ukraine's ammunition needs exceed Germany's production capacity

CEO of Rheinmetall Armin Papperger stated that Ukraine needs more than two million artillery rounds per year, and German production cannot meet this demand.

Source: Bild, citing Papperger, as reported by European Pravda.

Papperger said that Germany will need "from 10 to 15 years" to replenish its own reserves.

"Overall, we aim to produce up to 700,000 artillery rounds per year by 2025," said Papperger.

He also urged the German government to be realistic when it comes to arming the Bundeswehr with drones.

"In Ukraine, a new type of warfare is being waged with the use of drones, and debates are still ongoing about whether to employ this technology at home," added Papperger.

Background:

The construction of a new Rheinmetall plant in Germany is starting, which will increase Germany's capacity to produce artillery shells. Ukraine will receive several hundred thousand shells this year alone.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for a new plant, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a transition to the large-scale production of defence equipment, enabling Europe to deter aggressors effectively.

Support UP or become our patron!