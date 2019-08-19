Is RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does RHI Magnesita Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that RHI Magnesita had €1.14b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had €526.6m in cash, and so its net debt is €610.5m.

A Look At RHI Magnesita's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that RHI Magnesita had liabilities of €1.16b due within 12 months and liabilities of €1.57b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €526.6m as well as receivables valued at €491.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €1.71b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of €2.29b. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

RHI Magnesita has net debt of just 1.1 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 8.8 times, which is more than adequate. In addition to that, we're happy to report that RHI Magnesita has boosted its EBIT by 62%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RHI Magnesita can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, RHI Magnesita produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 70% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.