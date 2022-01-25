Rhinebeck's William Dicke arrested by state police, charged with murder

RHINEBECK — A resident of the town of Rhinebeck has been charged with murder.

State troopers arrested William Dicke at 12:59 a.m. Monday in Rhinebeck on a felony charge of second-degree murder, state police records show.

The death was reported at 12:24 p.m. Saturday, records show, but no details were immediately available on the victim or circumstances of the death. State police could not be reached Monday night.

The murder charge against Dicke accuses him of acting "under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life, he recklessly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby causes the death of another person."

Dicke is being held at the Dutchess County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: William Dicke charged with Rhinebeck murder