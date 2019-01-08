Is rhipe Limited’s (ASX:RHP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at rhipe Limited’s (ASX:RHP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, rhipe’s P/E ratio is 55.36. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$55.36 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for rhipe:

P/E of 55.36 = A$1.25 ÷ A$0.023 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

rhipe increased earnings per share by an impressive 23% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 52% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does rhipe’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, rhipe has a higher P/E than the average company (21.8) in the it industry.

That means that the market expects rhipe will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

rhipe’s Balance Sheet

rhipe has net cash of AU$23m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On rhipe’s P/E Ratio

rhipe trades on a P/E ratio of 55.4, which is multiples above the AU market average of 14.5. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.