Do rhipe's (ASX:RHP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in rhipe (ASX:RHP). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

rhipe's Improving Profits

In the last three years rhipe's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, rhipe's EPS shot from AU$0.023 to AU$0.045, over the last year. You don't see 100% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note rhipe's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to AU$48m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

ASX:RHP Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past.

Are rhipe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own rhipe shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$34m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 8.5% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add rhipe To Your Watchlist?

rhipe's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering rhipe for a spot on your watchlist. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how rhipe shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

Although rhipe certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares.