Rhizome Partners: “Univar (UNVR) is Starting to Show its True Earnings Power”

Rhizome Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Rhizome Partners generated a net gain of 6.7% versus an 11.0% gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and a 16.2% gain for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) Index. For the year, Rhizome Partners Class B returned 24.9% versus 28.7% for the S&P 500 and 41.3% for the NAREIT. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Rhizome Partners, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) and discussed its stance on the firm. Univar Solutions Inc. is a Downers Grove, Illinois-based chemicals company with a $4.8 billion market capitalization. UNVR delivered a 0.60% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 29.64%. The stock closed at $28.52 per share on February 23, 2022.

Here is what Rhizome Partners has to say about Univar Solutions Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Univar Solution reported a sharp rebound in performance relative to 2020. The company has largely completed its integration of the Nexeo acquisition, with little business interruption, a sharp contrast to Calumet Specialty’s experience. Univar is starting to show its true earnings power."

Source:unsplash

Our calculations show that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. UNVR was in 34 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 19 funds in the previous quarter. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) delivered a 1.35% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on UNVR in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.