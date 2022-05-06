RHMS 'hit list' found

May 6—MIDDLEPORT — Authorities were called to Royalton-Hartland Middle School on Tuesday after a seventh-grade student was found in possession of a list of names in a notebook that had been titled "Hit List."

After a teacher overheard students talking about another student being in possession of a "hit list," the teacher immediately investigated, found the notebook and the names of 11 students on the list, and then contacted authorities. A Middleport Police officer took the student out of school, searched his locker and then took him home. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was contacted by MPD as well.

"It's been immediately addressed," Roy-Hart district Superintendent Hank Stopinski said in a telephone interview. "There's no threat to anyone in the schools, and we're addressing the individual who put together this list."

The student, a 12-year-old boy, has been suspended from school for an indeterminate period and a superintendent's hearing has been scheduled to determine how to address the discovery, Stopinksi said; that's standard procedure in such a case.

No criminal charges were lodged against the boy, since no crime was committed, according to Middleport Police Chief John Swick.

The boy was released to a parent after police determined he did not have access to weapons.

"We as the police department went to the home and determined that there was no access to any weapons," Swick said. "We were in a good spot as far as releasing him to his mother, and going from there."

Superintendent Stopinski declined to give specifics of any possible prior disciplinary record that this boy had with the district.

Attention was brought online to the fact that the Roy-Hart district doesn't currently employ a School Resource Officer who would investigate security concerns like this, although the district is in the process of taking one on in the 2022-2023 school year.

Story continues

"It's something that we've identified as a need, and is something that the board is supporting," Stopinski said. "Assuming that the school board budget is successful, then the intention is to be able to fund this position and have it actively a part of our school."

While there was no indication of any actual threat to the school, Stopinski praised the swift response of law enforcement, and said situations like this are a reason why students should always be made aware of constructive means of handling emotional distress, and also to tell an authority figure if they feel endangered or see something worrying.

"We are in very difficult and challenging times, and these situations have always happened," Stopinski said, "and the hope is that our students are in a situation where they're not creating these types of threats in school. We also need to make sure that students know about good telling, and if they're aware of any sort of threat to the school community, that they should tell someone."