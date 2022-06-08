'RHOA' Alum Phaedra Parks On Where Her Relationship With Kandi Burruss Stands, Says She Doesn't Want To Return: 'I'll Leave The Girls On The Titanic'

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks just addressed her current relationship with former friend Kandi Burruss.

While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show (currently being hosted by actor Michael Rapaport), Parks set the record straight on where she and Burruss stand six years after their huge falling out during the RHOA season 9 reunion.

“I’ve seen her out – I mean, Kandi is a great businesswoman but [our drama] was six years ago," Parks said. "As you well know, I’m yachting in Dubai. So, you know, I’ll leave the girls in Atlanta on the Titanic.”

Parks and Burruss' friendship came to an end following a shocking revelation.

Over the years, RHOA fans have watched Parks and Burruss’ friendship go through a handful of ups and downs.

However, things came to a head in 2016 during the Season 9 reunion when it was revealed that Parks started a rumor that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, attempted to drug and rape former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams.

The shocking reveal caused an uproar during the on-screen reunion, with several cast members asking Parks why she would start such a rumor.

In the end, Parks exited the Bravo series.

Parks said it feels “so good” to no longer be part of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

After addressing her current relationship with Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks told Rapaport that doesn’t miss being part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“It’s a lot to be under a microscope, it’s a lot to be watched consistently,” she said. “I’m a mother of two wonderfully smart boys and I’m a professional woman.”

Parks added, “My life remains the same with or without a television show and that’s not that for everyone. And I am so grateful that whether I’m in front of the camera or not, I get to the bag.”

Watch the interview below: