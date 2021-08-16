RHOA’s Marlo Hampton shows swollen, bruised eyes after hair transplant

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently turned to surgery to fill in her edges.

Marlo Hampton has undergone a pricey hair transplant procedure that left her bruised and swollen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed recently that she turned to surgery to fill in her edges.

Hampton, 45, stunned fans on Sunday when she appeared on Instagram Live sporting a swollen face and a bruised eyes. The reality star revealed that her shocking appearance was due to having hair transplanted into her scalp to replace her edges. Hampton said her eyes swelled because of “the fluids.”

Marlo Hampton attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Everything from my head went to my face,” she explained in the video.

“My eyes were closed like this,” she said about the black circles around her eyes. “It was bad.”

Hampton did not disclose the cost of the procedure, but did share that she shelled out “thousands of dollars.”

“I felt it’s so worth it. It was so worth it,” she added.

Several followers noted that they would not take such desperate measures for something seemingly as superficial as having thick, laid edges.

“Chile if i don’t have edges i just won’t have no edges,” one person commented on the video.

“This edges and thick hairline obsession is extreme. Every hairline isn’t meant to be full,” another noted. A third chimed in, “I’d rather use them press on edges than go through all that,” while another added, “She’ll do anything to ‘age’ gracefully.”

Hampton recently shared a series of images on Instagram showing off her killer body in a sexy bikini. She captioned one of the photos, “she know she bad.”

The style strategist and executive producer of Marlo’s Closet is rumored to be joining the new season of RHOA as a full-time cast member, theGRIO reported. As far as the other series regulars, Porsha Williams is reportedly currently filming her spinoff show focused on her relationship with Simon Guobadia.

Sheree Whitfield is reportedly in talks to rejoin the cast for season 14 after exiting the show during season 10.

Whitfield was a full-time housewife during seasons 1 through 4, and returned for season 8 as a “friend of the show.” She was bumped up to full-time status for seasons 9 and 10 before permanently departing in 2018.

Sources close to production tell TMZ that Whitfield has been in talks with RHOA producers about returning to the show as a regular housewife for several weeks. According to the report, she refuses to commit unless producers are on board with making her a full-time housewife.

Love B. Scott exclusively reported that production on season 14 is underway and the casting process is said to be chaotic. Sources told the outlet that the producers have “no idea who they want to round out the cast and why.”

According to the report, Whitfield is likely coming back as a ‘starter housewife’ but if she does return full-time, she will replace Cynthia Bailey, who is likely not coming back for another season.

Kandi Burruss or Kenya Moore are set to return to the franchise according to Love B Scott, but the site also reported that the producers are “aggressively interviewing” new female influencers to replace the OGs.

“They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others,” the outlet reported. NeNe Leakes is allegedly still on the outs with her former co-stars following her 2020 exit from the long-running franchise that made her a household name.

