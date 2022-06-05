'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Shows Support For Todd Bridges' Weight Loss Months After Viral Argument On 'Celebrity Big Brother'

It appears Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges have continued to make amends months after their viral argument on Celebrity Big Brother season 3.

When the two competed together on the hit game show earlier this year, tensions rose between them when the Diff’rent Strokes star couldn't decide if The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum should stay or go when she was up for elimination.

It now appears that the two have truly since put their differences behind them.

Cynthia Bailey just reacted to Todd Bridges incredible weight loss.

In a post shared on his Instagram on May 13, Todd Bridges revealed his increbile weight loss with fans. The post was a side-by-side collage that included a screenshot from his past appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and a present-day image to showcase his progress.

“So glad I was able to really know how I looked a few more to go,” the actor wrote, as reported by Atlanta Black Star.

Shortly after he shared the post, Bailey left a comment showing support for her friend.

“So proud of u my friend!!!” she commented.

Fans also applauded Todd Bridges' weight loss.

In addition to Cynthia Bailey, plenty of Bridges’ Instagram followers congratulated him on his weight loss.

“Wowzers!!! Great job !!! Wish I could get some off,” one person commented.

“So proud of you!! Man, you look GREAT!” someone else gushed.

“You look amazing Todd! Keep it going. I’m sure you feel great,” another fan wrote.

So far, Bridges hasn’t revealed what he did to lose the weight. But whatever it was, it clearly worked because he looks great!