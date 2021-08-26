‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne spotted for first time since Tom Girardi was seen at assisted living home amid legal woes

Erika Jayne was spotted for the first time since her estranged husband, former attorney Tom Girardi, was seen at an assisted living facility amid their ongoing legal troubles.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 50, was photographed on Wednesday outside of an L.A.-area pharmacy after she picked up a bottle of water on her way to the gym.

Jayne ducked questions probing into what she believes the fate of Girardi could be.

On Thursday, Fox News obtained court documents that indicated Girardi's law firm was more than $100 million in debt and an entertainment company owned by Jayne, EJ Global LLC, had allegedly received $25 million from Girardi, 82.

Clad in black stylish workout leggings and a black jacket affixed over a dark blue T-shirt, Jayne remained stone-cold silent and didn’t offer up any inclination that could possibly be used against her or Girardi in their looming legal battle.

The reality TV couple was accused of embezzling funds designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after Girardi represented the plaintiffs in a class action suit against the airline.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020. She and the lawyer had been married for over 20 years.

After filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the firm began liquidating its assets amid the mounting case against the pair, who have been accused of divorcing in order to protect their money and assets.

In December, the couple was hit with another lawsuit for failing to pay an $882,715 judgment.

In a Hulu documentary titled, "The Housewife and the Hustler," which was released in June and centered on the couple’s purported fraud and legal troubles, Girardi was shown in a deposition admitting that he was broke.

"At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash," he said in September 2020. "That’s all gone. I don’t have any money. I also had a stock portfolio of about $50 million, and that’s all gone."

Girardi has been plagued with health issues, including an Alzheimer’s and early dementia diagnosis, that ultimately led to the once-esteemed litigator losing his law license in March. Girardi's family has claimed Girardi is also suffering from memory loss due to his age.

Jayne has not been formally charged with any crimes.