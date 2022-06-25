'RHOBH' Fans Call Out Diana Jenkins For 'Passive Aggressive Racism' After Accusing Garcelle Beauvais of Being 'Unwelcoming'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins has a strong opinion about fellow co-star Garcelle Beauvais and fans are not having it.

During a recent episode of the fan-favorite housewife on the Bravo show, Jenkins accused her Beauvais of being the most unwelcoming amongst the ladies, sharing that she had the hardest time trying to strike a friendship with the Hollywood actress.

Seeing as Jenkins singled out Beauvais and not any of the other ladies, some fans are saying what she said was racially charged.

Some fans believe Diana didn't give Garcelle a chance to be friends with her.

Many fans interpreted Diana's opinion about Garcelle as "passive aggressive" racism.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

