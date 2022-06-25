'RHOBH' Fans Call Out Diana Jenkins For 'Passive Aggressive Racism' After Accusing Garcelle Beauvais of Being 'Unwelcoming'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins has a strong opinion about fellow co-star Garcelle Beauvais and fans are not having it.

During a recent episode of the fan-favorite housewife on the Bravo show, Jenkins accused her Beauvais of being the most unwelcoming amongst the ladies, sharing that she had the hardest time trying to strike a friendship with the Hollywood actress.

Seeing as Jenkins singled out Beauvais and not any of the other ladies, some fans are saying what she said was racially charged.

Some fans believe Diana didn't give Garcelle a chance to be friends with her.

When have we seen Diana try to get to know Garcelle? We have seen Garcelle try to talk Diana…. Very sus comment #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SLeHJEjbl5 — twirl on them haters (@rhoasuperfan) June 23, 2022

So Garcelle is missing out on your friendship, eh, Diana? Just how is she doing that, and have you even given her a chance? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/is4uiSK2kU — PAUL WILLIAMS (@pewilliams58) June 23, 2022

Oh please Diana, Garcelle is not losing any sleep not being friends with you 🙄#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/ReCXEEA0ij — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) June 23, 2022

Many fans interpreted Diana's opinion about Garcelle as "passive aggressive" racism.

Making a mental list of the passive aggressive racism going on in this season against Garcelle….Crystal with her "big words", Diana saying she's the most unwelcoming…noted. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/N8pQw3ENKm — Bossa Nova. (@__thewhitney) June 23, 2022

Funny how she says Garcelle is the unfriendly one and shit when we now know Diana is anti Black #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/jwqkFdMvTw — King of Boys (@keepinupwitkika) June 23, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.