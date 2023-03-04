Rhoda Phillippo Is The Independent Director of APA Group (ASX:APA) And They Just Picked Up 52% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the APA Group (ASX:APA) Independent Director, Rhoda Phillippo, recently bought AU$66k worth of stock, for AU$10.79 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 52%, which is arguably a good sign.

APA Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Rhoda Phillippo is the biggest insider purchase of APA Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$10.53). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Rhoda Phillippo was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Rhoda Phillippo purchased 7.96k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$10.84. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of APA Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, APA Group insiders have about 0.05% of the stock, worth approximately AU$6.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About APA Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on APA Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with APA Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

