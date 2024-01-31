Rhode Island College collecting things that tell the history of the Portuguese community

PROVIDENCE – Having the densest concentration of Portuguese in the country, Rhode Island will now have a dedicated space to document and preserve the state’s Portuguese cultural heritage.

On Jan. 29, Rhode Island College officials announced the launch of the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives, which will be housed on the fourth floor of its James P. Adams Library.

“Portuguese-Americans have a rich history in Rhode Island, and we are proud to house the archives here,” said Carissa DeLizio, the library’s director. “This is going to be a great addition to our cultural and heritage collections. We are looking forward to growing the collection in the years to come.”

Dr. Silvia Oliveira, the director of RIC’s Institute for Portuguese and Lusophone World Studies, said the archives will ensure the Portuguese community will have a very visible presence for future generations.

“These archives are indeed a unique initiative,” she told O Jornal. “This is the time to celebrate the Portuguese community. There are [Portuguese-American] archives in Massachusetts, but there wasn’t yet an archive dedicated to the Portuguese-American experience in Rhode Island.”

She noted the Rhode Island State Archives contain information on many people, but it’s not organized in a specific way in relation to the Portuguese experience.

“What we’re trying to do is take advantage of the fact that we still have many century-old organizations and many families with great memories of their heritage, who often don’t know what they can do with some of the artifacts, materials and documents they have from their ancestors,” Dr. Oliveira said. “This is a great way for preserving these documents in a professional manner and storing them in such a way that they will be available for future generations.”

How did the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives get its first artifacts?

RIC officials decided to unveil the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives at the book launch of “My Buffalo Nickel And Other Stories From a Portuguese American Life: The life and writings of Joseph George Ray as told by Marie Ray Fraley,” which was held in Gagne Hall.

The book follows the life and works of the late Joseph George Ray - the son of Azorean immigrants who settled in Rhode Island - during the Great Depression, World War II, the lacemaking industry, and his struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Had he lived, he would have turned 100 on the day of the book launching ceremony.

His daughter, Marie Fraley, who happens to be the retired director of RIC’s Institute for Portuguese and Lusophone Studies, has decided to donate some of her father’s papers and World War II memorabilia to the new Archives.

“I knew I had to tell his story when I started going through the boxes of stuff,” Fraley said. “There was a whole life behind these stories. It’s wonderful that someone is going to keep and preserve these things.”

Among the items she donated are a scrapbook containing numerous newspaper clippings of the Pawtuxet Valley Times featuring articles he contributed to concerning the Portuguese community in West Warwick as well as his letters to the editor and some of his drawings. She also donated some of his photos from World War II as well as military medals, dog tags, lapel and collar pins, and patches.

“He was a prime example of that Greatest Generation of our Portuguese community at that time,” she said. “I’ll bet you can think of your families, and you know someone like that as well.”

Fraley said she’s not only happy the archives will allow her to share memories of her father with others, but also represent her culture’s rich heritage.

“Instead of being tucked away in someone’s closet, they are going to be used,” she said. “We have stories to be told and this story is just one of them. The further away you get from the immigrants, the stories start to get lost.”

What kind of materials will be in the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives?

Veronica Denison, Digital Archivist and Special Collections Librarian at the Adams Library, said the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives will greatly complement the existing special collections at RIC, which document the experiences of the state’s many ethnic groups, among them the Cape Verdeans and Italians.

“These include the papers of individuals, families and organizations within the state, many of them with connections to Rhode Island College,” she said. “These collections include photographs, diaries and scrapbooks, oral histories and video.”

She said RIC already houses two collections related to the Portuguese community: The Portuguese Cultural Association collection contains papers of the East Providence extinct organization, dated from 1959 to 1980, and documents and photos that celebrate and promote Portuguese culture.

The Portuguese Heritage Subcommittee collection (1971-1990) contains Mariana Pierannunzi’s collected documents of the Portuguese Heritage Subcommittee which was created to celebrate and promote Portuguese culture.

Denison said the new archives will serve as a valuable resource for students, faculty, researchers and the general public to explore the history and cultural heritage of nearly 10% of the state’s population.

“It’s great to have an archive that attempts to reflect the community in Rhode Island,” she said. “Whenever we describe a collection, we create a collection description that will go online and digitize some items from the collection. We will put those online within our institutional repository, which is DigitalCommons@RIC.”

Denison hopes to have some artifacts from the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives ready for display within a couple of months.

“We’ll probably do a small exhibit of the Ray papers outside of the Special Collections,” she said.

How will the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives be funded?

Fraley said all proceeds from her book sales will be donated to the Portuguese American Archives at Rhode Island College.

She also provided financial support to establish The Joseph George Ray Portuguese American Archives Endowment Fund at Rhode Island College.

“Marie’s very generous gift will support the archives at the library as well as scholarships and other opportunities at the Portuguese Institute,” said Marybeth Campellone, Senior Director of Development at the RIC Foundation, while announcing the endowment fund.

Fraley urged others to make a donation.

“For it to grow, we need to water the plant,” she said. “If you’re moved by this mission, please feel free to make a donation. Let’s get this tree going. Let’s water it because the seeds are planted. Let’s make sure this continues because I know we’ve all got boxes of things that can be shared with our children, grandchildren, and other researchers in the state of Rhode Island.”

Whom to contact to make a donation to the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives?

Those interested in donating artifacts, documents or other materials to the Rhode Island Portuguese American Archives should contact the Special Collections Librarian Veronica Denison at vdenison@ric.edu

Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation, should contact Marybeth Campellone, Senior Director of Development at the RIC Foundation at mcampellone_7441@ric.edu

