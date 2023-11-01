Rhode Island father charged after accidentally shooting 4-year-old son in head, police say

A Rhode Island man is facing charges after, police say, he accidentally shot his 4-year-old son in the head inside their Cranston home on Tuesday.

Police said when officers arrived at the family’s Queen Street home around 10 a.m. they located the child’s father, Michael Jones, 33, holding his toddler in his arms. According to police, Jones allegedly was in his bedroom with a 9-millimeter gun when he accidentally discharged it, sending the bullet through the wall of the bedroom and hitting the boy in an adjacent room.

The child’s grandfather, who resides on the first floor, called 911. The boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery, police said.

Police executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence and located a loaded 9-millimeter believed to have been used in the shooting, according to police.

Jones is on probation after a felony assault conviction in 2022 and is prohibited from owning a gun. He will is now facing multiple charges, including felony assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and firing in a compact area.

“This case is particularly difficult for all involved given the age of the victim and highlights the need to keep firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals. A tragedy like this hits home with our first responders, many of whom have children of their own. Our thoughts are with the young boy and his family as he fights for survival,” Cranston Police Chief Colonel Michael Winquist said.

