Rhode Island leaders react to Buffalo mass shooting, replacement theory

PROVIDENCE -- Some local leaders sensed an important moment in the nation's history on Monday after 10 people were shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend.

For them, it was a moment to marshal Rhode Islanders against widespread societal forces factoring into the shooting in western New York.

"We this morning were all heartbroken from this weekend and we collectively needed to speak out against what happened because it affects everyone in this country," said Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré.

Paré was among a large group of leaders who joined Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza outside the Nonviolence Institute in South Providence.

The killings in Buffalo bring the country to a "very dark place" in its history, said Elorza who focused his comments on what he called "an awful ideology:"

A woman chalks a message at a makeshift memorial outside of Tops market on May 15 in Buffalo, where a gunman opened fire at the store killing 10 people.

"This so-called replacement theory, this idea that white Americans are being replaced, and they should then fight for their lives, because their lives and livelihoods depend on it," he said.

"As a city and as a community we have to acknowledge that we're not okay," said the outgoing mayor, who also cited the prevalence of assault rifles as another major symptom.

He called on Rhode Islanders to look out for the mental health of themselves and others around them.

"Pay attention," he said.

James Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, referred to the Buffalo killings as "a stain on the nation's history."

"It's a stain on all of us," he said.

Vincent also talked about confronting the ideology of replacement theory and the rhetoric of white supremacists.

Citizens need to go on offense, he said:

"If you're not calling it out," said Vincent, "you're part of the problem."

The coordinator of the event was the executive director of the Nonviolence Institute, Cedric Huntley, who believes that acts of kindness and love are essential.

He asked members of the media to help Rhode Islanders become more aware of such kindness.

Wendy Joering, executive director of the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center, echoed those sentiments.

She also gave a sober reaction to Buffalo.

"Nobody should be scared to walk into a supermarket a community center, a house of worship, or be anywhere and be scared of getting shot because of their race, ethnic background or religion," said Joering said.

Authorities say the suspect in Saturday's shooting is an 18-year-old who previously threatened violence against his high school, according to USA Today.

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black and the FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime, says the report.

The Associated Press reported that federal agents were working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page document, posted online, that documented the plot and also espoused a belief that the U.S. belongs only to white people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror, which was the purpose of the attack.

Said Paré: "There isn't a person in this community, in this country, that's a person of color that didn't feel the pain, when they heard that 10 people of color in Buffalo were slaughtered by a white 18-year-old kid that had hate and racism in his heart."

Paré said law enforcement has "tried so hard to build a better relationship."

"There's a need to speak out," he said, "and reach out to our community here in Providence and throughout the state, so that we can allay some of their fears..."

"We're doing everything possible to prevent this kind of brutal attack on people just because of the color of their skin," said Paré, who is a former state police superintendent.

The newly installed superintendent, Rhode Island state police Col. Darnel S. Weaver kept his remarks simple, "We are here in support of the institute as a community partner, and I just want you to know, you have our support."

