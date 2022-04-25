Rhode Island man appears in court on Hanson child rape charge

A Rhode Island man charged with child rape after authorities said he appeared in a social media video with an underage victim was in court Monday.

Jared Soltys, 23, of Providence, was arraigned on charges of statutory rape of a child and procuring liquor for a person under 21. The state struck the “aggravated” portion of the charge at his arraignment.

Soltys was held on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from the victims and out of the towns of Hanson and Bridgewater. The prosecution had originally sought bail of $50,000.

Soltys was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the Pleasant Street area of Hanson. Officers responding to a tip that an underage child was filmed in a Snapchat video with Soltys spoke with both him and the minor and arrested him on probable cause, according to the prosecution.

Police allege the case involves two victims.

