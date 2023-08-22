Rhode Island man charged with stealing televisions from Hometown, Hazle Twp. Walmart stores

Aug. 22—HOMETOWN — A Rhode Island man was arrested by state police at Frackville for stealing two televisions with a combined value of $516 from the Walmart in Hometown earlier this month.

Police said that Atahualpa Santana-Martinez, 28, of Providence, entered the store at 35 Plaza Drive in Rush Twp. around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 11 and placed two LG UHD AI ThinQ 43-inch televisions worth $258 each into a shopping cart.

Santana-Martinez then walked past the cash registers, leaving the store without paying for the TVs, police said.

He was subsequently taken into custody and then identified by state police at Hazleton, who said that Santana-Martinez had attempted to steal two televisions from the Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Twp.

Santana-Martinez was charged with retail theft and arraigned in both cases.

In the Hazle Twp. case, a preliminary hearing for Santana-Martinez has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court, Wilkes-Barre.

In the Hometown case, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer, Tamaqua.

Santana-Martinez is jailed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail totaling $55,000, online court records show.

