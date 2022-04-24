Rhode Island man facing child rape charge in Hanson

A Rhode Island man is facing a child rape charge in Massachusetts after authorities said he was seen in a video on social media with an underage victim.

Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch says Jared A. Soltys, 23, of Providence, R.I. was arrested by Hanson police in the Pleasant Street area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers received a tip that an underage child was filmed in a social media video with Soltys.

According to Hanson Police when they arrived in the Pleasant Street area officers spoke with Soltys and the minor and based on the investigation took Soltys into custody.

Soltys is charged with aggravated statutory rape of a child and procuring liquor for a person under 21. He was held on $20,000 bail at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

Soltys will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW