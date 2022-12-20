Rhode Island man pummeled by Cranston police officer settles with city. What to know

PROVIDENCE — A 29-year-old man who was pummeled by a police officer while in custody in 2020 reached a $90,000 settlement with the City of Cranston and his attacker over the assault.

Gian Mattiello, of Cranston, agreed to settle with the city and its police department over his assault in March 2020 by former Police Officer Andrew Leonard as he was being booked at police headquarters following a domestic dispute with his brother.

In May 2021, District Court Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill found Leonard guilty of simple assault after a bench trial. The judge rejected Leonard’s arguments that he used reasonable force and was trying to protect himself after Mattiello reached for his belt. Instead, O’Neill concluded that Leonard had missed opportunities to de-escalate tensions with Mattiello, who appears to be trying to provoke the officer in surveillance video footage.

O’Neill took notice, in particular, of images that showed Leonard giving Mattiello a shot with his knee after barraging him with punches.

Cranston Police Officer Andrew Leonard received a year of probation, with no prison time, for assaulting an unarmed prisoner.

"That knee is an assault on a defenseless person who just caught a beating," O’Neill said.

Leonard, 47, initially appealed the verdict to Superior Court, but in September opted to admit to the crime rather than head to trial.

Judge Richard Raspallo gave Leonard, who had been on the force for more than two decades prior to the incident, one year of probation after he pleaded no contest to simple assault.

Mattiello sued the city, the Police Department, Leonard, and Officers Zachary Burns and Thomas Levy in U.S. District Court following O’Neill’s verdict, arguing that his rights had been violated when he was subjected to excessive force by Leonard. He accused Burns and Levy of failing to intervene to protect him from Leonard.

Mattiello sought $2 million in damages for emotional distress, medical expenses, lost earnings and legal fees.

Mattiello agreed to release his claims and dismiss the suit after reaching a negotiated settlement with the parties late last month. The agreement specifies that it should not be construed as an admission of liability on the part of the City of Cranston or the Police Department.

Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. entered an order accepting the settlement agreement on Dec. 5.

The city was represented by Patrick McBurney and William O'Gara, of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara, with Michael J. Colucci also representing Leonard. Carl H. Hurvich represented Mattiello.

