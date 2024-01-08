Rhode Island prepares for incoming below freezing temperatures
12 News Reporter Lauren Brill went to the capital city and spoke with Mayor Smiley and Scituate residents about the freezing temperatures that are incoming.
12 News Reporter Lauren Brill went to the capital city and spoke with Mayor Smiley and Scituate residents about the freezing temperatures that are incoming.
Put those headphones on and load up Dan Titus' Playlist for Week 12 of the fantasy basketball season.
Consumer audio brand Sennheiser is holding it's CES 2024 press conference on Monday, January 8. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. Sennheiser is expected to launch new headphones.
The pendulum of the job market will likely swing back to employers this year, putting more pressure on workers.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of nearly 18,000 five-star fans.
Nothing triggers investor anxiety like a weak week for stocks.
The Warriors veteran is back.
Their all-encompassing slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can also wear them to the mailbox.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The recently-released OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is already available at a discounted price. Amazon has knocked $200 off the total cost, bringing the device’s price to $1,500. This represents a savings of 12 percent.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
This handy device gets a perfect five-star rating from 11,000+ shoppers.
Riot Games has released a brand new teaser trailer for the much-awaited second season of Arcane that's slated to hit Netflix this November.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the upcoming College Football Playoff title between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies on Monday night in Houston.
Green has missed 10 games because of his latest incident.
Exponent Founders Capital, an early-stage venture firm founded by alumni of startups such as Plaid, Robinhood and Ramp, has closed on $75 million in capital commitments, TechCrunch is the first to report. Managing Partners Charley Ma and Mahdi Raza co-founded Exponent after meeting while Ma was leading fintech growth at Plaid, and Raza was leading growth and payments at Robinhood.
This top-seller is made of water-repellent fabric and has enough room to hold all your essentials.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.