A Rhode Island woman drove to work and found a mostly naked stranger in the back of her SUV

A Rhode Island woman who was driving to her job in Massachusetts made an alarming discovery when she arrived — a mostly naked man was lying in the back of her SUV, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman listened to a podcast during the nearly hourlong drive from Providence to Easton on Sunday night and was unaware that he was there, police in the Massachusetts city said in a news release.

After she dialed 911 at midnight, authorities found the man with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around his arm, the police department said.

The rest of his body was unclothed, according to the release. He was asleep in the back of the woman's Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police later identified the man as a 21-year-old with an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering.

Officers discovered that he entered the woman's SUV after she started the vehicle outside her Providence home. After she went back inside, the man slipped inside the SUV and fell asleep.

Earlier, the police department said, he had consumed a "large" amount of alcohol and marijuana. The woman told authorities that she'd never seen him before and that he didn't threaten or injure her.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering, the police department said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.