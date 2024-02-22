Rhode Islanders feel impact of widespread cellular outage hitting AT&T, Verizon and more

Rhode Island residents on Thursday morning were feeling the impact of the widespread cellular outages that are hitting customers across the country.

The outages are affecting customers of AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, the Associated Press reported, citing data from Downdetector.

AT&T, the country's largest carrier with more than 240 million subscribers, had more than 64,000 outages this morning. The outages started at about 3:30 a.m., the AP said.

A man uses a cell phone. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T customers in Rhode Island have reported problems related to their phones, the Internet and televisions, according to the website istheservicedown.com.

Outage reports came from a number of cities and towns across Rhode Island, including Providence, Warwick, Cranston, North Kingstown, Johnston, Bristol and Tiverton, the website indicated.

In some parts of the country, the outage was preventing people from getting through to emergency responders, USA Today reported. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina said in a post on X it was aware of the outages and that “customers were briefly unable to contact 9-1-1," USA Today reported.

In Rhode Island, the state Emergency Management Agency has not received any reports of people having problems getting through to 9-1-1, spokesman Armand Randolph said.

AT&T said in a statement, “Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

No reason has been given for the outages.

-- With reports from USA Today and the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile cellular outage hitting Rhode Island