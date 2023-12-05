Rhode Island's Independent Man no longer crests the State House. Here's how he came down

The Independent Man who usually stands spear in hand, perched atop the Rhode Island State House made the long journey by crane down to the ground floor.

The 500-pound bronze statue was moved because the base has become cracked and unstable.

He was lowered 278 feet to the ground where workers will now remove the rigging and straps used to move him.

Next, he'll be transported inside the State House where visitors will be able to get an up-close view starting Wednesday, Dec. 6, and a ceremonial unveiling is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. that day.

This will be the first time that the 125-year-old statue will not be on top of the State House since 1976 when it returned after a year of restoration that included covering it in gold leaf.

Although no formal timeline has been set for when the Independent Man will return to the top of the State House this time, McKee administration officials have said they expect it will be in around a year.

The removal of the statue this time around was ordered in September when aerial inspections conducted during repairs to the State House marble discovered that the circular stone base that the statue stands on was beginning to come apart.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's Independent Man is lowered off State House roof for repairs