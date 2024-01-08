Rhode Island's school star ratings are out for 2023. See how your district did.

Without any general notice to media or a press conference, the Rhode Island Department of Education released its latest "star" ratings last week, offering the public a look at the performance of public schools around the state based on academics, attendance, graduation and more.

Friday's quiet release breaks from last year's handling of similar data, when a briefing was held with reporters and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, which gave journalists time to ask about state evaluations and their importance.

"School leaders including superintendents and principals were briefed on the accountability results by RIDE throughout last week and received previews of their scores," said RIDE spokesman Victor Morente said Monday afternoon. "RIDE often hears from school leaders that they would like to be prioritized with these types of releases and thus the timeline considered their request."

Most school ratings stagnant or diminished

Overall, the data for the 2022-2023 academic year is a mixed bag. Most schools in the state – more than 200 – saw their star ratings remain stagnant, while 32 schools lost a star. Three schools lost two stars. Forty-five schools gained a star, but no school gained more than one.

Classical High School in Providence, Mount Hope High School in the Bristol-Warren district, and Lincoln High School each saw their stars plummet by half, earning only two stars in the past school year.

For Classical, the change is particularly stark. In 2018 and 2019 – before the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent educational outcomes into a tailspin – the school earned five-star ratings for educational achievement and student progress in math and English.

Just 23 schools had the honor of receiving five stars – the most possible – in 2023. The vast majority of schools – more than 200 – logged ratings of two or three stars.

How did your school do?

Below, you'll find a database with each district and their star ratings from 2018 to 2023.

Which schools have a 5 star rating?

Barrington's Nayatt School

Barrington's Hampden Meadows School

Barrington High School

Barrington Middle School

Barrington's Sowams Elementary School

Coventry's Washington Oak School

Cumberland's Community School

North Cumberland Middle School

East Greenwich's Archie R. Cole Middle School

East Greenwich's Frenchtown School

East Greenwich High School

East Greenwich's Meadowbrook Farms School

East Greenwich's George Hanaford School

Glocester's Fogarty Memorial School

Jamestown School-Lawn

Little Compton's Wilbur and McMahon Schools

North Kingstown's Fishing Cove Elementary School

North Kingstown's Hamilton Elementary School

North Kingstown's Stony Lane Elementary School

Scituate's Clayville Elementary School

Kingston Hill Academy

Bristol-Warren's Rockwell School

Chariho's Ashaway Elementary School

How did each district do?

Below, you'll find a spreadsheet with results from all the districts and schools.

How did Providence schools do?

Overall, the data shows Providence schools still struggling to improve their ratings. The district logged a total of 17 one-star schools and 15 two-star schools. Only seven saw three stars. Barrington continues to stand out as a high-performing district with schools earning four and five stars.

Like the previous school year, English proficiency remains a weak point for many students. Many schools in the state are hovering around 50% to 60% when it comes to the number of their students who are proficient. Across all schools and educational levels, English Language Arts proficiency averages about 35%. (Science and math proficiency are even lower, at 30% and about 29%, respectively.)

Infante-Green has already stressed that multilingual learners need help.

"I think it’s a population that has been really impacted, that really needs the support," the commissioner said in a briefing last year. "And in all districts across the state, they need more support."

