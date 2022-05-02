Rhoden killings: Judge rules George Wagner IV will stand trial in Pike County

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering conferences with attorneys during a Sept. 10, 2021 hearing.

A Pike County judge on Monday denied a request to change the venue for the upcoming aggravated murder trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV, who along with his mother, father and younger brother, were all charged with the Rhoden family homicides that happened on April 22, 2016.

Judge Randy Deering, however, did not rule on whether certain evidence will be included in Wagner's trial, which is tentatively set to start on Aug. 29.

Deering previously ruled in April that a forensic expert could testify about shoeprint evidence investigators say they found at the crime scenes.

George Wagner IV, his parents George "Billy" Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and their other son, Edward "Jake" Wagner are all charged with shooting to death Christopher Rhoden Sr.; his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden; their daughter, Hanna May Rhoden; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr. and Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden; Frankie's fiancee, Hannah Gilley; Chris Sr.'s brother, Kenneth Rhoden; and Gary Rhoden, a cousin.

Jake Wagner, 29, pleaded guilty to all 23 charges against him on April 22, 2021, the fifth anniversary of the homicides. In exchange for his confession and plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the death penalty option for all four Wagners.

Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden had a child together, and investigators have said disputes over custody and control of the child prompted the violence.

George Wagner IV in a file photo from 2018.

George Wagner III and George Wagner IV have asked the judge to drop those charges ahead of trial, but he has not done so because a condition of the agreement was that both Jake and Angela Wagner must testify at trial, so the death penalty option remains in place.

Angela Wagner — who prosecutors say helped to plan the killings and knew about them but did not participate — pleaded guilty to lesser charges in September. As part of her agreement to testify against her family, the now 51-year-old will spend 30 years in prison.

Jake Wagner will spend the rest of his life in prison, per the agreement.

Killed in the Rhoden family homicides in April of 2016 were, top row from left: Christopher Rhoden Jr., Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Manley Rhoden, and Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden; bottom row, from left, Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley; Kenneth Rhoden, and Gary Rhoden.

