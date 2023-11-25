Rhodes awarded $144,000 for STEM programs

Nov. 24—LIMA — Rhodes States College was awarded $144,000 from the Choose Ohio First program. According to a recent press release, Rhodes received the award due to its efforts in advancing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

"The Choose Ohio First Scholarship is an opportunity for students in certain programs to receive money toward making their dreams a reality," Dean of Academic Affairs Eric Mason-Guffey said in a recent press release. "This scholarship provides students with money to assist them in meeting their career goals. Rhodes State is all in when it comes to helping students see their potential, and one way is through the various scholarship opportunities at the college."

The release also states the Choose Ohio First program has dedicated over $200 million to STEM and STEM Education scholarships. The goal is to aid programs and students for the needs of employers.