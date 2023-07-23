Rhodes fires: Scots tourists sleep on street as blazes spread

Scottish tourists have told how they have had to sleep on the street after wildfires spread across the Greek island of Rhodes.

One couple from Kilmarnock were forced to sleep outdoors on a mattress after their hotel was evacuated.

An Edinburgh family spent the night on a conference room floor, while others are searching for new accommodation.

Rhodes has been hit by wildfires fanned by strong winds since Tuesday as Europe deals with a challenging heatwave.

The deputy mayor of Rhodes, Athanasios Vyrinis, has warned that there are not enough essentials for visitors.

Reports now suggest about 18,000 people have been evacuated by land and sea.

A further 1,200 will be evacuated from three villages - Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos.

Tourists have been left in limbo after holiday company Jet2 cancelled five flights to Rhodes, while TUI cancelled all flights there until Wednesday.

Nicola McCullen, 46, from Kilmarnock, slept on a mattress in the street after arriving late on Saturday night on a Tui flight from Glasgow to Rhodes.

Ms McCullen's partner had taken her away on holiday to celebrate her getting a new job.

She told the BBC she feels like she has been "dumped" and described Tui as "atrocious"

Lesley Young - who arrived in Lindos from Edinburgh on Saturday morning - said they could not go to their hotel because it had been evacuated.

Despite having holiday insurance worth £2,000 to use for alternative accommodation, Ms Young said: "We have not been able to find anything at all.

"So we have been taken to the sister hotel of the one we booked and they have set up mattresses on the floor of one of their conference rooms.

"They have really tried to do the best but we have no idea how long we will be in this situation."

Ms Young, who is on holiday as a group of seven including three children and four adults, said they had a two-week holiday booked but was unsure if they would stay that long.

"Luckily we have our luggage and the children are jumping up and down on the mattresses," she added.

Deputy mayor Mr Vyrinis said: "There is only water and some rudimentary food - we don't have mattresses and beds."

Speaking to Open TV from an assembly point, the deputy mayor said people were using cardboard boxes to sleep in and people arriving in Rhodes had nowhere to stay.

Map of wildfires in Rhodes

No injuries have been reported, according to the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection in Greece.

It said tourists are being evacuated safely from the affected areas - which represents less than 10% of the island's tourist accommodation - and are being redirected to other hotels on the island.