Rhodes Scholar heading to Oxford after DACA uncertainty

PHILIP MARCELO
·4 min read

BOSTON (AP) — The first “Dreamer” to be awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is finally poised to attend the University of Oxford after years of uncertainty about whether the U.S. would allow him to return home as a DACA recipient.

Federal immigration officials last week approved Jin Park’s application to travel to England in the coming weeks, according to his law firm WilmerHale in Boston.

Park, whose family immigrated from South Korea when he was 7 years old, will be joined at Oxford by Santiago Potes, a Miami resident and 2020 graduate of Columbia University in New York who became the second American on DACA status to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship last November, according to the Rhodes Trust.

“We are thrilled that two DACA Rhodes Scholars will be heading to Oxford next month to start their courses, finally knowing they can safely and legally return after their studies to the only homes they know,” said Elliot Gerson, the American secretary for the British organization, which is helping prepare the visas for the two incoming students.

Potes, who graduated from Columbia with degrees in East Asian studies and Medieval and Renaissance studies, hopes to use his time at Oxford to “give back to the United States, which has given me every opportunity to succeed.”

Park, who currently attends Harvard Medical School in Boston, declined to comment Friday until he officially receives a copy of the approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Queens, New York, resident was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship in 2018 while attending Harvard as an undergraduate studying molecular and cell biology.

But the then-22-year-old shelved plans to attend Oxford to study migration and political theory as former President Donald Trump attempted to phase out the Obama-era DACA program.

Among the steps the Republican president took was rescinding the option for overseas travel for qualified DACA recipients. That meant if Park left the country, he would risk forfeiting his DACA status and potentially not being able to return to the U.S.

DACA recipients, commonly called “Dreamers” because of never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act, are protected from deportation because they were brought into the country illegally at a young age.

Trump’s yearslong effort to wind down DACA faced a series of legal challenges that effectively kept the program running.

The legal battle was capped by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last June that found the Republican administration did not take the proper steps to end DACA and rejected Trump's arguments that the program is illegal.

The Trump administration, in its waning days, fully restored DACA last December, beginning to accept new applications, petitions for two-year renewals and requests for permission to temporarily leave the country, which are known as advance parole.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has called on the Democrat-controlled Congress to pass legislation codifying DACA, which former President Obama had created by executive action in 2012.

The Democrat has also proposed giving DACA recipients and others on temporary legal status a pathway to citizenship a s part of his campaign pledge to overhaul the nation’s immigration system.

But the program and its supporters were dealt another blow last month when a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal, barring the government from approving any new applications, but leaving the program intact for existing recipients.

Less than 600,000 individuals were on DACA as of the end of June, down from a peak of nearly 800,000, according to USCIS, which declined to comment on Park's case, citing privacy protections. The agency also didn't say how many on DACA have sought or received travel authorization since the program was restored.

To qualify for DACA, immigrants must have entered the country by 2007 and been under age 16 when they arrived.

Park, a vocal advocate for DACA recipients since he was in high school, had applied for the scholarship as part of a broader effort to underscore how DACA recipients didn’t qualify for the venerated award and others like it.

The effort led the Rhodes organization to expand eligibility for the scholarship, which was created in 1902 by British businessmen and politician Cecil Rhodes and provides all expenses for at least two years of study at Oxford.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • L.A. prosecutors decline to pursue gun, domestic abuse claims against Larry Elder

    Alexandra Datig said Larry Elder checked his gun during a 2015 argument and pushed her in 2014. The recall election candidate denied her allegations.

  • A large new study shows the devastating effects of long Covid

    In a large new study, a third of the participants had respiratory problems a year after Covid-19, and half had at least one symptom.

  • Bill Gates offers direction, not solutions

    Bill Gates has solved many problems in his (professional) life, and in recent decades, he’s been dedicated to the plight of the world’s poor and particularly their health. Through his foundation work and charitable giving, he’s roamed the world solving problems from malaria and neglected tropical diseases to maternal health, always with an eye toward the novel and typically cheap solution. It’s that engineering brain and mode of thinking that he brings to bear on climate change in his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” (yes, it’s italicized on the cover — we really do need them).

  • You can’t blame midlife weight gain on a slower metabolism, study found

    Something surprising happened on my last birthday.

  • Fran Drescher’s SAG-AFTRA Slate Doubles Down On “Defamatory” Claim That Matthew Modine’s Camp Violated Union’s Election Rules

    The day after SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Matthew Modine threatened to sue rival Fran Drescher for defamation unless she issues a public apology, her Unite for Strength slate doubled down on her claim that Modine’s MembershipFirst slate violated the union’s election rules. An attorney for Modine’s MembershipFirst slate has called the allegations “defamatory,” and notes that […]

  • China targets U.S. IPOs, algorithms, cloud in latest tech takedown

    China has launched a multi-pronged attack on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list in the United States, seeking to tighten up regulation of their use of algorithms and sidelining their cloud computing businesses in a major city. In another move amid a wave of regulations on the tech sector announced in recent months, Beijing has also cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture, imposing new restrictions on already tightly controlled content in China. The moves further clip the wings of Chinese tech behemoths such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings and have unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.

  • McAuliffe seeks dismissal of GOP lawsuit over paperwork

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Republicans that seeks to remove him from the ballot in this year's closely watched race for governor over an alleged paperwork error. In a filing Friday evening, attorneys for the former governor now running for a second term against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin said the suit was based on a “legal lie" and would effectively invalidate hundreds of thousands of votes cast in the Democratic primary. The complaint filed earlier this week by the Republican Party of Virginia against state election officials argued that McAuliffe should be disqualified from running in the November general election because of the omission of his signature on an official form declaring his candidacy.

  • L.A. County could pay $400,000 settlement to church that fought COVID-19 mandates

    Grace Community Church in Sun Valley could receive $400,000 from Los Angeles County and another $400,00 from the state.

  • Microsoft warns cloud customers of exposed databases

    Microsoft has issued a warning to thousands of its cloud customers, including some of the world's largest companies, of a security flaw in its cloud service.The tech company said on Thursday that intruders could have had the ability to read, change or even delete their customers' databases, though they say the hole has now been patched up.The vulnerability was a long-standing bug in the flagship database of Microsoft's Azure cloud service called Cosmos DB.The exploit came to light when a research team at the security company Wiz said it could get access to any company database it wanted.Microsoft told Reuters, "We fixed this issue immediately to keep our customers safe and protected. We thank the security researchers for working under coordinated vulnerability disclosure..."While the issue has been fixed - Microsoft is warning the thousands of customers to create new keys to access their databases.The tech giant has faced other security challenges.Suspected Russian government backed hackers stole some its source code during the SolarWinds attack.Then a wide number of hackers broke into Exchange email servers while a patch was being developed.This week, U.S. President Joe Biden met the executives of Big Tech, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and called on them to do more to protect the U.S. economy from cyber attacks.After the meeting, Microsoft said it would invest $20 billion over five years to speed up its cyber security work.

  • Carrie Coon says she finds her 'Gone Girl' performance 'horrific to watch'

    Carrie Coon plays Ben Affleck's sister in 2014's "Gone Girl" - an adaptation of Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel.

  • Glenn Beck’s Mission to Save Christian Afghans Draws Cheers, Eye Rolls

    Glenn Beck claims to be doing what the Biden administration can’t: evacuating people out of Afghanistan safely. Except many people are calling BS on Beck’s selective “saving.” The conservative commentator’s Nazarene Fund has reportedly raised over $30 million and evacuated a total of 5,000 refugees from Afghanistan amidst the Taliban takeover. The rescue effort has been hailed as a massive success by Beck’s supporters while the organization’s focus on the country’s “religious minorities” is stri

  • Doug Emhoff's Daughter Ella Talks Fashion Plans and Her Magazine Editor Boyfriend

    Since her big fashion splash at her stepmom's historic inauguration, Ella Emhoff has graduated from design school, launched a knitwear line and signed with a major modeling agency

  • Torrance police officer linked to racist text message scandal is charged in 2018 shooting

    A Torrance police officer has been charged with assault for his role in a 2018 shooting. The officer has also been implicated in a racist text message scandal involving a dozen other officers.

  • Lawmakers winnow bills requiring fixes to California's troubled unemployment agency

    Legislation to speed up an overhaul of California's unemployment benefits system fizzled Thursday when it was sidelined by lawmakers.

  • Camila Cabello Says She's 'Not Engaged' to Shawn Mendes, But Jokes They Have Matching 'Lower Back' Tattoos

    Fans thought the "Señorita"-singing couple were engaged after she posted a TikTok wearing a ring on her left index finger

  • Candace Owens sued for $20M in defamation lawsuit

    Conservative talking head Candace Owens has never been one to mince words and now that’s gotten her into some legal […] The post Candace Owens sued for $20M in defamation lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kansas man dies after waiting for ICU transfer as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

    Rob Van Pelt died Sunday. He donated his organs before he was taken off life support.

  • Blue Origin's lawsuit against the US government is being delayed for a week, partly because the DOJ had trouble converting documents into PDFs

    Uploading large batches "brings additional opportunity for the system to crash," DOJ lawyers said in response to data related to Blue Origin's suit.

  • Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops back down to $850 at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's MacBook Air M1 laptop at Amazon.

  • Birkenstocks Are Finally on Sale Again — and No, These Prices Aren't Typos

    You have 72 hours to shop celeb-loved styles for less