Rhodes tourist felt she had been left to die

Libby Robb said people stood for hours on the beach, watching the fires get closer

A tourist visiting Rhodes has said she thought she and her partner were going to die in the wildfires.

Libby Robb, from Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, was on holiday on the Greek island with her partner Josh, celebrating both of their 21st birthdays.

Wildfires forced them to leave their hotel in Kiotari but Ms Robb said the evacuation was chaotic.

"We were just walking cluelessly. We didn't know where we were going - just away from the fire," she told BBC Radio Sussex.

Ms Robb and her partner were told to run towards the beach, which was crowded with people

The fire looked like it was clearing up, but "out of nowhere a massive black cloud came over and everyone just started running," said Ms Robb.

The couple were told they would be collected by a coach to be taken to a safe place but all the coaches quickly filled up.

"They said more coaches were coming but none were turning up," said Ms Robb.

"One dropped people off and drove off while we could see the fire coming over the hill towards us.

"We literally felt like we’d been abandoned and had just been left to die."

Libby and Josh had to sleep on the floor of a hotel foyer for two nights

Eventually Ms Robb and her partner made it to another hotel where they had to sleep on sun lounger cushions on the floor of the foyer for two nights.

From there, they got a taxi to the airport and are due to return on a repatriation flight to Gatwick on Monday afternoon.

"We are just happy to be getting home soon," said Ms Robb.

